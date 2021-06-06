Friends reunion: Inside Matthew Perry's bad year in the headlines

Friends reunion director Ben Winston responds to 'unkind' comments about the actor's slurred speech. Video / The Hollywood Reporter

Friends reunion director Ben Winston responds to 'unkind' comments about the actor's slurred speech. Video / The Hollywood Reporter

The Friends cast are having a dream run this year – all except one, who's endured a break-up, social media scandals and health concerns.

It hasn't been Matthew Perry's day, week, month or year.

The Friends actor has flooded headlines over the past few months, most recently for his break up with his fiancee of seven months, 29-year-old Molly Hurwitz.

Their split, following a three-year relationship, came after the 51-year-old's "concerning" appearance on the much-hyped Friends reunion.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the comedy sitcom from 1994 to its finale in 2004, raised eyebrows among viewers for his seemingly slurred speech and "distant" demeanour during the two-hour long special episode, which aired last week.

Prior to that he became gossip fodder for all the wrong reasons when he was outed on a cringe-worthy FaceTime video with a 19-year-old woman on celebrity dating app Raya, while his recent business moves had some fans seeing red.

Here is how things have gone from bad to worse for Perry:

Engagement over

The Friends star confirmed the news of his break-up with Hurwitz to People magazine earlier this week.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," he said in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."

According to the outlet, the actor and Hurwitz began dating in 2018 and became engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry told People at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry previously dated actor Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

Fans are now speculating he is dating his assistant, Briana Brancato, after he uploaded a cosy photo to his Instagram this week of the pair together.

Awkward FaceTime goes viral

News of Perry's break-up came just weeks after a woman, Kate Haralson, shared her experience of matching with Perry on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

The video clip, which 19-year-old Haralson uploaded on TikTok in early May, showed Perry flirting with her during a cringe-worthy snippet from a FaceTime chat they had last year.

Haralson's video was posted with the caption: "When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you."

The next clip sees a snippet of a smiling Perry sitting close to his camera while asking, "Do you always touch your hair this much?" as the woman giggles and says, "I guess so."

Haralson was later kicked off Raya for breaking its privacy guidelines, while some fans questioned Perry's comfort despite their significant age gap.

Covid merchandise fail

In the lead up to the Friends reunion premiere, which aired worldwide on May 27, Perry began spruiking his own Covid-19 merchandise emblazoned with Chandler Bing quotes.

One shirt read, "Could I Be Any More Vaccinated?"

Fans called him out for linking the reunion with vaccinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has recorded more than 167 million cases and topped 3.4 million deaths worldwide.

"Making money from a T-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed," responded one commenter, while another on Instagram said simply, "i love you but this tshirt is not it haha."

One respondent dryly noted on Instagram, "Just propaganda machines for life huh? That's all celebs are anymore."