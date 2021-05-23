Friends star Matt LeBlanc's father says pair haven't spoken in nine years

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

The father of Friends star Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, has not heard how he's doing for nine years.

Paul LeBlanc says the star, who is retuning to screens this week for the Friends reunion, has not spoken to him in nine years, after the two fell out following an argument over money and a motorbike.

According to the star's father, Paul LeBlanc gave away a motorbike, an act that angered his son and led him to cut his father off financially.

Matt LeBlanc's dad told The Sun that he watches reruns of Friends in order to feel connected to his son, who does not reply to his text messages.

"I've been living without any contact for nine years and it is still hard to believe what has happened," he told The Sun.

Matt LeBlanc at CBS Television Studios' 2017 Summer Soiree at CBS Studios in California. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been cut off and locked out of my house over a humiliating argument about money and a motorbike.

"I'm an old man now and I live off social security. If it wasn't for my savings, I wouldn't be able to survive.

"But I never hear from Matt and he's only sent me one birthday card in my entire life. I've sent him text messages ­including one this year asking if we can get back in touch, but he has totally ignored me," he added.

"It's humiliating. But the truth is Matt has always been a mother's boy and there have been so many fallings out. We are all getting older.

"My message to Matt is, 'You need to get your act together before it is too late. You're going to miss me when I'm gone.'"

A spokesperson for actor Matt LeBlanc responded to his dad's allegations.

"To put this in perspective, Matt's father abandoned Matt and his mother when he was an infant," the spokesperson said.

Matt LeBlanc grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, with his mother Patricia, who worked as an office manager.

David Schwimmer, as Ross, Matt LeBlanc, as Joey, and Matthew Perry as Chandler act in a scene from the television comedy "Friends" during the seventh season of the show. Photo / NBC

Paul and Patricia separated when Matt was still an infant and Paul, who worked as a mechanic, moved to Australia following the split.

His estranged father says he believes his son's fame and fortune deepened the rift between the two.

"Matt went wild when he was younger, as young kids with some money do. But we used to be close despite it all and I moved out to Malibu when he was starring on Friends so I could see more of him," he told The Sun.

"The problem is that when someone has money, you don't get into their lifestyle unless they want you there, and they can shut you down.

"Matt is erratic with me and he has a short temper. One minute he is nice, the next he is cutting your throat — not literally obviously."

Back in 1998, Matt LeBlanc helped his dad buy his dream home in a mountain town in Colorado, and started giving him an allowance.

However, his dad said he stopped visiting in 2011.

He says after his son stopped his allowance, police came and changed the locks in his house, after he stopped making payments.

"All of the ­furnishings were mine. I lost everything — my safe, ­jewellery, clothes, tools," he said.

"Matt doesn't respond to my texts but I still try. I want to have some kind of a relationship with them before I wind up on my deathbed."