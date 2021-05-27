Friends Reunion: HBO GO platform crashes for US viewers

27 May, 2021 07:59 AM 2 minutes to read

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

The much-anticipated Friends Reunion - "The One Where They Get Back Together" - has finally aired across the globe this evening (NZ time).

US viewers were meant to be the first in the world to watch the episode, 17 years after the show's finale. However, the HBO platform where the reunion was released ended up crashing just as the episode started.

While Kiwi viewers watched on TVNZ, US viewers took to social media to express their frustration at the technology.

*HBO Go is not working due to Friends*



Fans: So what's your plan?



HBO:#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/2oq799rym3 — Alphina (@maleedus) May 27, 2021

So Friends Reunion broke HBO GO 😂 pic.twitter.com/rYeSQPDiTn — Rosheene (@roshnee98) May 27, 2021

THE SITE IS NOT WORKING, DID WE JUST CRASH HBO GO? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/slasEoBEqM — azi (@sapphicpike) May 27, 2021

The One Where No One Can Watch Because HBO GO Crashed#FriendsReunion — mayel (@mayeltapic) May 27, 2021

Despite the initial hiccup, fans were eventually able to enjoy seeing the six friends back together, reminiscing about old times.