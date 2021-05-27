Friends Reunion: David Schwimmer reveals he didn't like Marcel the monkey

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

The much-anticipated Friends Reunion - "The One Where They Get Back Together" - has finally aired across the globe this evening (NZ time).

The six main cast members have come together to film the special episode, the first time they have all been together in the same room in 17 years.

As part of the special, the stars chatted to talk show host James Corden about the most memorable moments on the show.

They also revealed what it was about the show that they did not like.

There was one character that Ross and Joey both couldn't stand - now they truth is out. Photo / HBO

While each of the castmates have glowing recollections of their time on Friends – and experiences with each other – both Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer did have one on-set nemesis.

Marcel the monkey.

"I love animals, I love primates, I have nothing against animals ...," David Schwimmer begins.

"However, the monkey, obviously it was trained, it had to hit its mark and do its thing at the right time. (But) the monkey would mess up, so we'd have to keep having to reset and film the scene again."

He further recalled about his tense relationship with the monkey: "When the monkey was resting and waiting for us to roll, it would sit on my shoulder ... eating live grubs. I'd have monkey grubby hands all over me."

"It was time for Marcel to f***k off," he added to laughs from the audience.

- With news.com.au