Fresh Prince star Janet Hubert tells Will Smith he ruined her career: 'I lost everything'

Will Smith has finally reconciled with his Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star Janet Hubert as they reunited for an HBO Max special.

Smith, 52, hugged Hubert after the pair sat down to hash out their feud of 27 years, reports the Sun.

Janet, who played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons of the show, left in 1993 and was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid for the remaining three seasons.

The former co-stars have publicly slammed each other for years - Hubert has called Smith an "egomaniac" and claimed he was to blame for her exit from the show, while Smith alleged she wanted the show to be called "the Aunt Viv of Bel Air".

But in a tense reunion special marking the sitcom's 30th anniversary, they eventually cleared the air.

Smith began by telling the other cast members: "We never really together talk publicly about Janet and what happened.

"And for me, it felt like I couldn't celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without finding a way to celebrate Janet.

"So she agreed to sit down and have a conversation with me. And Janet and I saw one another for the first time in 27 years yesterday."

The pair then had a long hug together, and Smith acknowledged, "It's been a real long time."

Hubert explained that during the third season of the show when she got pregnant with her son Elijah Isaac, there were "a lot of things going on in my life and Will's life as well".

She alleged she was in a "very abusive marriage" to James Whitten at the time. She later divorced him in 1994.

"Home life was not good at all. I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things going on that nobody knew about. Cast had no idea what was going on," she said.

And Smith, now a father of three, admitted that while she was pregnant, he "wasn't sensitive, wasn't perceptive. Now that I've had three kids, I've learned some things I did not know at the time.

"I would do things very differently. I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet."

She then explained that she wasn't fired from the show, but was offered "a really bad deal" and a pay cut.

"I was never fired, but the misconception was always put out there. I was trapped – what could I do? They said, 'OK, then we're going to recast your role,' and I said, 'What can I say?' I was hurt, deeply."

She felt "disowned" by Hollywood and that Smith had "banished" her.

Smith says he now understands the pain she was going through.

"I have children, I've been divorced, I've had a second marriage. And I can see now the level of pain and the level of struggle that it was for you just to show up every day," he said.

Hubert said, "You took all that away from me with your words. Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything.

"I understand you were able to move forward. You know those words – calling a black woman 'difficult' in Hollywood is the kiss of death.

"It's hard enough being a dark-skinned black woman in this business. I felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward. And I'm sorry I have blasted you to pieces."

Smith thanked her for sharing.

"I didn't know that, when I look back now it's obvious that you were having a hard time and I felt like you hated me.

"I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to the show, celebrate your contribution to my life."

He went on to tell her that he wanted to be someone who "protects you, not someone that unleashes dogs on you", before they shared a hug.

Hubert explained to viewers that she came to the reunion to resolve the situation, because "it's time".

"I'm so happy that we were able to make that reconciliation and I hope other people can take something from it," Smith said.