Audiences could potentially get to enjoy Fran Fine on the big screen. Photo / Supplied

Fran Drescher says she's in talks to develop a film adaptation of her popular '90s sitcom, The Nanny.

The show has already inspired a musical, but it looks like fans could potentially enjoy Fran Fine on the big screen, too.

"There's some talk about maybe a movie," Drescher told Entertainment Tonight.

"We're in the talking stage now with our parent company, Sony.

"It won't be a musical, and the musical is going to be set in the '90s as was the series. The movie will probably be more in the present and incorporate new characters."

She said the potential movie would also include some of the beloved characters from the original series but would "dovetail into a whole other character story".

Drescher is already adapting The Nanny as a musical. Photo / Instagram

The original show starred Drescher as a woman down on her luck who is mistakenly hired by a rich widower to be a nanny to his three children.

Meanwhile, Drescher says she hopes the upcoming Nanny musical delivers audiences the same message her TV show did.

"It's extremely important that the audience feels like they're really seeing the proper representation of all the characters and the relationships, and they understand how noble in many ways the character of Ms Fine was," she says.

"And the global message of that show was it doesn't matter what you look like or what you sound like, it's what's in your heart that counts and that was what she proved week in and week out."