Niall Horan is returning to New Zealand in 2024. Photo / Supplied

It’s not a One Direction reunion announcement but you’re still going to be excited, especially if you’re a Niall Horan fan.

The chart-topping Horan is set to return to New Zealand for one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena as part of his The Show Live On Tour next April.

Marking the first time the star has been in Aotearoa since 2018, the Slow Hands singer will perform all your favourite hits from his debut album Flicker, his 2020 album Heartbreak Weather and his soon to be released third album, The Show.

In a statement released this morning, the 29-year-old former boy band member said, “I have said it many times, but I do mean it when I say that the times I have spent down under are some of the best periods of my life… I have had amazing shows in Australia and New Zealand, and I cannot wait to be back in 2024.”

Niall Horan is set to release his third solo album. Photo / Supplied

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives.

“To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

This is the second time Horan has performed in New Zealand solo after his 2018 tour. He has previously visited the country to perform in multiple sold-out shows when he was part of One Direction in 2012 and 2013.

Despite the band splitting up in 2016, Horan has gone on to be a global success selling over 80 million records and landing the number one spot on the Billboard 200 with the release of Flicker in 2017.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Niall Horan

What: The Show Live On Tour

When: Friday, April 26, 2024

Where: Auckland’s Spark Arena

Tickets: The JB Hi-Fi Tour presale will commence at 10am on Wednesday, May 31

General public on sale at 10am on Friday June 2 from Ticketmaster



