Keltie with Neighbours co-stars Krista Vendy, Madeleine West, Holly Valance, Carla Bonner and Kym Valentine.

Fans have come out in support of former Neighbours star Kate Keltie, who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Keltie, 36, played Michelle Scully from 1999 until 2004, and was the on-screen sister to Holly Valance and Carla Bonner’s characters.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Keltie by friend Ebony Gilbert with a goal to raising A$25,000 ($26,960.88). It has already surpassed that and is currently sitting on a touch over A$30,000 ($32,353.05).

Gilbert wrote on the fundraising page, “[Keltie’s] cancer is extremely aggressive and it has spread to other parts of her body, including her lymph nodes, blood and hip bones (known as metastatic cancer).

“This week, the fight of her life begins as she starts chemotherapy. Given the severity of the chemotherapy that Kate requires, her oncologist advised that working and maintaining her job during this time is not an option.”

Gilbert went on to say that Keltie has been told she will not be able to have children in the future.

“This is devastating news for anyone, let alone at the age of 36, with no family history of breast cancer.”

The funds are pledged to help Keltie with her rent and day-to-day living expenses including groceries, bills and cleaning, as well as specialist appointments.

Keltie also posted on the page to express her gratitude for everyone’s support. She wrote, “It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner. I’ve just got over Covid and I start my first round of chemotherapy tomorrow, and you really have no idea how my head space has changed going into it because of each and every one of you.

“It’s so amazing to know I have so many incredible people in my corner." Photo / Twitter: p2pkate

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Many of the donors left notes on the page referencing Keltie’s work on Neighbours.

Keltie was best known for her work on Neighbours, on which she appeared in 387 episodes. As a child actor, she made her debut in More Than Words and then Halifax f.p., before going on to star in 50 episodes of Thunderstone.

She was also on five episodes of Blue Heelers, but played three different characters, and was last seen onscreen in an episode of Rush in 2008.