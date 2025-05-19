Jesy Nelson has given birth to twins.
The 33-year-old pop star has announced via social media that she and her partner, Zion Foster, have welcomed twin daughters.
The former Little Mix star wrote on Instagram: “So … Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31 weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love.
“Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster.”
Nelson‘s Instagram post also included photos of herself and Foster cradling their baby girls.