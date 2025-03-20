Sia previously adopted two teen boys. Photo / Supplied

In her divorce filing, Sia cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is asking the court not to grant Bernad spousal support.

The 49-year-old singer is also requesting legal and physical custody of their baby but is open to visitation rights for her ex.

Sia and Bernad were first linked in December 2021 and two years later they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, with just six guests present, including the bride and groom.

The wedding came after she told GQ in 2020 that she was happy to stay “single for the rest of my life” after her 2017 split from her first husband, golf documentarian Erik Anders Lang.

In a 2020 essay for InStyle, she wrote about motherhood being her ultimate goal as she “wanted to be a mum my whole entire life”.

“For years I was basically walking around with my legs open like, ‘Impregnate me!’” she wrote. “But I never got pregnant in any of my relationships, even when I wasn’t exactly practising safe sex. I just thought it wasn’t God’s will for me.”

In her essay, she opened up about her IVF journey and successfully making embryos with her then-husband, but their divorce put an end to her motherhood dreams.

However, after watching a documentary about the foster-care system and seeing the plight of one particular 16-year-old boy in the movie, Sia knew she was destined to be his mother.

Australian singer Sia. Photo / Supplied

“Older children have a really hard time getting adopted, and when I saw him, I said to myself, ‘That’s my son.’ I knew I wanted to help him,” she wrote.

After locating him and also adopting his cousin, Sia said she welcomed the crash course into parenting.

“I’ve learned how to be patient and compassionate,” she wrote. “I’ve learned how to set strong boundaries. I’ve learned that as a single parent I need a great support system so I can ask questions about what’s normal and what’s not. I’ve learned what it means to unconditionally love another person.”