- Sia filed for divorce from Dan Bernad, citing “irreconcilable differences,” after two years of marriage.
- The couple separated one day before filing and have a 1-year-old son, Somersault Wonder Bernad.
- Sia seeks legal and physical custody of their son but is open to visitation rights for Bernad.
Sia has filed for divorce from her husband of two years – and a bombshell detail was revealed in the court documents filed.
In paperwork obtained by People magazine, it was stated that the Australian singer – full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler – separated from her husband Dan Bernad just one day before she filed for divorce on March 18.
And in another surprise detail found in the documents, it was revealed the couple quietly welcomed their first child together just one year ago – a baby boy named Somersault Wonder Bernad, who was born on March 27, 2024.
Before marrying the producer in 2023, the Chandelier singer adopted two teenage boys in 2019. Both were 18 years old at the time and were about to age out of the foster care system.