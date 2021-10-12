Former Home And Away actor Felix Dean charged over alleged hammer attack

Felix Dean appeared on the show between 2007 and 2014 and played VJ, the son of actress Ada Nicodemou's character Lea. Photo / Seven Network

A former Home And Away star has been arrested and charged over an alleged hammer attack on a Sydney shop worker.

Felix Dean, 24, appeared on the show between 2007 and 2014 and played VJ, the son of actress Ada Nicodemou's character Lea.

Police will allege Dean entered a tobacco shop on Elizabeth St, Surry Hills, just after 11pm on Monday, armed with a hammer before attacking a male employee.

The employee sustained minor head injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Dean, 24, was arrested nearby.

He was taken to Surry Hills police station and charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, shoplifting, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and breach of bail.

Dean was refused bail and was to appear at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

Dean spent seven years on the set of Home And Away. During that time he was nominated for Best Young Actor at the 2009 Inside Soap Awards.