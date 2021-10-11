Benee shares honest post about her mental health, encourages fans to reach out

Benee encouraged her fans to reach out to someone if they're struggling with their mental health. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Benee has received praise from her fans for her honesty on World Mental Health Day.

The Supalonely singer, who has rocketed to fame in recent years, shared an Instagram post yesterday detailing how she has been feeling. She encouraged fans who are struggling to "reach out" to someone and wrote that wants to "keep this dialogue going".

"I've spent a lot of this year under my weight blanket & not nearly enough time making music which made me feel even worse lol," Benee wrote, and shared a series of selfies where she wasn't feeling happy.

"Following up on my crying photo dump on last year's mental health day, I wanna be completely honest with you all.

"There have been moments when I really felt like I wasn't going to get through it all (I know so many of you will relate)."

"I'm still navigating my own mental health journey but I'm so glad that ppl are finally starting to talk more openly about their own struggles.

"If you are struggling, I want you to reach out to someone, even anonymously. If you feel like it, go ham on venting in the comment section. I'd love to know how you guys have been feeling, no matter how bad," she wrote.

"I've been filled with so many doubts lately, but knowing that even a few of u might be able to take something away from a post like this makes me want to keep this dialogue going."

The singer says she wants to use her platform for good, and it was clear from the comment section many could relate to what she was going through. Several of her fans expressed that they were glad she chose to speak out.

Benee postponed her Aotearoa Tour in August prior to the Covid-19 lockdowns because of "personal circumstances".

"Kia ora e te whanau. I'm so sorry that I need to reschedule my regional shows, I was really looking forward to seeing you. Keep your eyes peeled for the new dates, which we will be announcing soon," she wrote in a statement at the time.

"Sorry again luv all of u."

2020 was a massive year for the Supalonely singer. She released her debut album Hey U X and performed eight sold-out tour dates, including two shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

And her hit songs have resulted in several top awards, including the Apra Silver Scroll in October 2020 for her track Glitter, plus collected a staggering seven Aotearoa Music Awards in two years.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155



If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.<