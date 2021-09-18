Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham claims Stevie Nicks is still in love with him

Lindsey Buckingham visits the SiriusXM Studios in 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham has claimed Stevie Nicks is still in love with him.

The 71-year-old guitarist has previously suggested he was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Nicks, 73, gave the rest of the band an ultimatum when he asked to delay an upcoming tour to promote his solo music - allegations she has always denied - and now he's convinced she never actually got over him after their relationship hit the rocks while they were promoting their album Rumours in 1976 following four years of dating.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Buckingham said: "There were a number of years where I wasn't over her. It is possible that she has never been completely over me either.

"The way we had to get through Rumours is part of the legacy and heroics of the whole thing. We didn't have time to heal or move on in the traditional sense. I think — and she was the one who moved away from me back then — that we both had to compartmentalise our feelings. That is not a healthy thing to do because those little compartments can remain sealed up for years until things start seeping out when you don't realise.

"I met the love of my life late and that gave me a whole other take on the world. Stevie did not have children. She went down a different route and has placed more importance on her professional life.

Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and John McVie. Photo / AP

"How that played out in the last three, four, five years . . . It's hard for me to know what her mentality is towards me, but I know what mine is to her because I've been married for 21 years and I have three children and it's the best thing that ever happened to me."

Nicks recently denied that she had Buckingham fired and claimed his version of events was "factually inaccurate". The band recruited new members Mike Campbell and Kiwi Neil Finn to replace Buckingham.

She said: "His version of events is factually inaccurate and while I've never spoken publicly on the matter, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth.

"To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done.

"If the band went on without me, so be it. And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members."