Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks postpones UK shows hours before performing due to surgery

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Stevie Nicks has had to cancel two shows in Glasgow and Manchester so she can recover from surgery due to a "recent leg injury". Photo / Getty Images

The singer and Fleetwood Mac member had to put a brake on her solo tour mere hours before she was due to take the stage in Glasgow.

Stevie Nicks has had to postpone some of her tour dates so she can recover from surgery.

The 76-year-old rock star is currently on the road performing her greatest hits and had been due to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 6 but had to pull out of the gig completely, along with another performance that was meant to take place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on Tuesday.

In a statement, the OVO Hydro wrote on X: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

It is expected that the performances will be rescheduled as the venue explained to fans that more information would be available at wherever they purchased their tickets and that the Fleetwood Mac star - who is yet to provide any information herself - is “looking forward” to hitting Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 12.

The statement added: “More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

In 2021, Nicks scrapped all her concerts for the year because she was concerned about the rising cases of coronavirus across the globe and was particularly worried that it may end her career if she catches it.

She said at the time: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021. Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

“I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

She returned to the stage in the summer and autumn of 2022.

