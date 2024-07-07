Stevie Nicks has had to cancel two shows in Glasgow and Manchester so she can recover from surgery due to a "recent leg injury". Photo / Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has had to cancel two shows in Glasgow and Manchester so she can recover from surgery due to a "recent leg injury". Photo / Getty Images

The singer and Fleetwood Mac member had to put a brake on her solo tour mere hours before she was due to take the stage in Glasgow.

Stevie Nicks has had to postpone some of her tour dates so she can recover from surgery.

The 76-year-old rock star is currently on the road performing her greatest hits and had been due to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, July 6 but had to pull out of the gig completely, along with another performance that was meant to take place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on Tuesday.

In a statement, the OVO Hydro wrote on X: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

It is expected that the performances will be rescheduled as the venue explained to fans that more information would be available at wherever they purchased their tickets and that the Fleetwood Mac star - who is yet to provide any information herself - is “looking forward” to hitting Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 12.