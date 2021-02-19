FKA Twigs shuts down Gayle King questioning why she didn't leave Shia LaBeouf

To anyone who wonders why victims don't leave, FKA Twigs has given the perfect answer. Photo / CBS

In her first TV interview since she accused actor Shia LaBeouf of being an abusive partner, British singer FKA Twigs has perfectly shut down those who question why victims don't leave sooner.

Speaking to CBS' Gayle King, FKA Twigs spoke for the first time about her relationship with the actor, and the allegations she has made about his abusive behaviour.

The interview has made headlines across the world and one segment has since gone viral, with nearly a million views on Twitter.

In it, interviewer Gayle King asks FKA Twigs why she didn't leave her relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

Admitting the question was probably "inappropriate", King asked: "Why didn't you leave?"

"We just have to stop asking that question. I know that you're just asking out of love but I'm just gonna make a stance and say I'm not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, why are you holding someone hostage with abuse?" the singer replied.

Gayle King asks FKA Twigs why didn’t she leave her relationship with Shia LaBeouf



“I’m not going to answer that question anymore because the question should really be to the abuser, why are you holding someone hostage?” pic.twitter.com/6gzXGKOiVJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 18, 2021

"People say 'it can't have been that bad or else you would have left'. No, it's because it was that bad, I couldn't leave," FKA Twigs added.

The singer accuses the actor of sexual battery, assault and inflicting emotional distress.

In her first TV intv, @FKATwigs is opening up about her former relationship with Shia LaBeouf.



She accuses him of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies.



Twigs told @GayleKing she's sharing her story to let others know they're not alone. pic.twitter.com/1LKx4oUiAQ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 18, 2021

In December she filed a legal suit against him. He denies every allegation in the lawsuit.

In a previous interview with Elle Magazine, the singer said it is "a miracle" she came out of the relationship alive.

FKA Twigs said she wanted to do the interview with King so that other people can learn to spot the signs of abuse.

The British singer has previously described her relationship with the actor as "the worst thing" she's been through in her whole life.

"The whole time I was with him, I could have bought myself a business-flight plane ticket back to my four-storey townhouse in Hackney," she said previously.

"He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz