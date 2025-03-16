Sean Conlon (left), Abz Love, Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville and Jason Paul Brown of Five. Photo / Getty Images

Five have reunited for the first time since 2001, despite past mental health struggles.

Ritchie Neville and Sean Conlon described the group’s initial fame as ‘traumatising’ and challenging.

The band will tour in autumn, with Abz Love expressing pride in their comeback.

Five were left “traumatised” by pop stardom. The 1990s group – which consists of Abz Love, Jason “J” Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon – have got back together as a quintet for the first time since their split in 2001, but have admitted the first time around, being in the group took a mental toll on all of them.

Ritchie told the Independent: “We should have had six months off. It’s taken us 25 years – I’m not even joking – literally 25 years to be able to even get my head around it.”

Sean added: “It’s almost like we’ve been traumatised.” Ritchie insisted: “No, we are traumatised!”

But Ritchie admitted once it was all over, he felt “completely lost” and turned to alcohol in a bid to cope. “Jesus, straight after the band, for three years I was sat in a living room, frozen, drinking too much, completely lost.