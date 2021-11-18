Fire crews called to TVNZ, staff evacuated and Breakfast show interrupted

Breakfast hosts Indira Stewart, Jenny-May Clarkson and John Campbell were back on air after a fire alarm interrupted the programme this morning. Video / TVNZ

A fire alarm at TVNZ resulted in staff being evacuated from the building and an interruption of normal programming this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were called to the scene in the early hours of today after a fire alarm was activated. It was later deemed to be a false alarm.

It is understood the incident happened around 5.30am, with Breakfast host John Campbell revealing staff could smell smoke in the building.

Viewers of the state broadcaster's Breakfast show who tuned in at 6am were met with a substitute BBC news bulletin.

A note running at the bottom of the screen read: "We apologise for the interruption. We will return to Breakfast as soon as possible."

By 6.07am, the Breakfast show was back on air, with hosts Indira Stewart, Jenny-May Clarkson and Campbell revealing they were evacuated from the building around 5.30am.

Stewart, sporting a pair of sneakers, said she did not have time to put on her heels.

"Mōrena, welcome to Breakfast! Better late than never," Campbell said.

"Suddenly, the fire brigade was here. There was a smell of smoke...and so we were out of the building and heading across the road to plan B and then the fire brigade said you can go back into the building and so we returned from plan B to plan A.

"And here we are - with our consummate professionalism."

Bumpy start back

The usual Breakfast team returned this week after months of having alternate teams during lockdown.

It has been a bit of a bumpy start back, after viewers and hosts alike were shocked when an uncensored version of DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts song was played live on air yesterday.

The song's explicit lyrics, which include multiple sexual references and expletives, played through the studio as the broadcast went to an ad break.

Host Campbell quickly removed his earpiece after the first derogatory word sounded out, before confused looks started all around as the rest of the verse played - with Stewart raising an eyebrow.