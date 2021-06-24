Fellow stars speak out in support of Britney Spears following her bombshell court statement

Britney Spears' long-awaited court appearance in her conservatorship battle. Video / Twitter

Floods of supportive message for Britney Spears have inundated social media after the singer finally spoke publicly about her father's extreme control over her life today in a stunning 20-minute court statement.

Speaking to an LA courtroom via audiolink, Britney made several disturbing allegations against her father and fellow conservators, including that she has been forced to continue using birth control, and was forcibly medicated with lithium during her four-year Las Vegas residency. She said when she asked to end her Vegas show, she was threatened with legal action.

In the full transcript published by Variety, the Toxic singer said she is "traumatised" by the "abuse" she has endured, and likened her situation to sex trafficking.

"I wish I could stay on the phone with you forever, because when I get off the phone, all of a sudden all I hear is no," the singer said in devastating excerpts.

"No. No. And all of a sudden I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone," she told the judge.

"I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family," she said.

Earlier in her testimony, she requested to have the 13-year conservatorship first put in place amid concerns for her mental health formally ended without an evaluation.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she said. "It's my wish and my dream for this to end."

Responding to Britney's heartbreaking revelations, passionate activist and former Charmed star Rose McGowan posted a video message to her 776,000 followers.

"This is a message for Britney Spears and any other human who is being controlled by greed and evil. Fight on Britney, we're with you, we hear you, we have heard you. I know the cost of control and you've been controlled since zero."

She went on: "Fight on, there is freedom on the other side. I pray this judge gives you your life back, and I'm brutally angry that is has to be that way, that someone has to rule for you to get your life back.

"Can you imagine what that's like, any of you out there? Of course she's angry. Righteous anger changes the world. Keep fighting, we're with you."

The powerful post was captioned: "A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney"

A number of other celebrities including Brandy, Halsey and Mariah Carey have also sent the 39-year-old their well wishes as Britney's words dominate headlines.

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 after the star was hospitalised amid concerns over her mental health.

For years there has been speculation about how Britney felt about the arrangement, with fans combing her unusual social media behaviour for clues.

In her court address today, Britney confirmed that behind closed doors all is not as it seems despite her bubbly facade on Instagram and constant assurances that she's "fine".

According to Variety, she told the court she was "in denial" when she shared posts over the past year saying that she was "the happiest she's ever been".

Another court hearing regarding the estate's accounting documents is set for July 14.