Jay Leno is reportedly doing well after he suffered serious burns to his face. Photo / Getty Images

Jay Leno is reportedly doing well after he suffered serious burns to his face. Photo / Getty Images

Jay Leno is “feeling much better” as he recovers from severe burns, according to his longtime friend Tim Allen.

The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host suffered “significant” injuries after one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage last week, he has undergone skin graft surgery and is now recovering in a specialist burns unit in Los Angeles, where he was visited by his pal Allen.

Speaking to TMZ Allen insisted Leno is in good spirits, saying: “He’s feeling better. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated.”

Allen went on to explain Leno’s face won’t be disfigured after the accident, but joked he will come out of hospital looking like actor George Clooney.

He added: “He’s handsome and he’s happy. The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him.”

Dr Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical director of GrossmanBurn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, previously revealed Leno had undergone skin graft surgery, saying: “He has undergone one surgery so far. He did well with that surgery. He is in good spirits today.”

Jay Leno was rushed to hospital after one of his cars was engulfed in flames. Photo / Getty Images

Grossman confirmed Leno - who is an avid car collector - has ”significant” and “deep” second-degree burns and “possibly” some third-degree burns following the incident, but revealed the TV host has been walking around the hospital and making jokes.

The surgeon added in a press briefing: “Our hope is that when everything is all said and done, he will do well.

“But burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it’s hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game.

“He seems to be a gentleman who really just does not want to make a big deal of this. He wants to move forward and he wants to get back to work.

“I had to tell him that he needs to step it back a little bit and just realise that some of [this] takes time.”

Leno also released a statement shortly after the accident assuring fans he was alright.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said at the time adding, “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”