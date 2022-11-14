Jay Leno has been hospitalised with serious facial burns.

Jay Leno is in hospital with serious facial burns after a car in his garage set alight on Sunday.

TMZ has reported the star was inside his Los Angeles home when a car that was parked in his garage “erupted into flames without warning”.

Sources told the news outlet that the unexpected fire has resulted in burns on the left side of the star’s face but said his eye and ear were not affected in the blaze.

Leno, 72, has been transferred to the Gossman Burn centre and said in a statement to the news outlet, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

TMZ said the news was revealed after the popular television host - who was set to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday - postponed his appearance at the last minute with organisers revealing he had suffered a “serious medical emergency”.

An email to the attendees obtained by People Magazine read, “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from travelling.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

While it is unclear how the car set alight in the TV star’s garage, US News & World Reported have previously reported the star owns more than 180 vehicles - including vintage and museum-grade artifacts.

His vast collection is a compilation of both affordable and attainable.

Jay Leno has a large collection of cars. Photo / Getty Images

Leno has previously spoken about his health battle with high cholesterol in 2019.

The star was given a scan where he was shown a blockage in his heart, resulting in his collaboration with Cholesterol 911, where he encouraged others to change their lifestyle.

He spoke about his own change in lifestyle and admitted he doesn’t run “five miles a day”, but he does take medication and uses a portable EKG device - it monitors heart rhythm and detects irregular heartbeats.

This story will be updated.



