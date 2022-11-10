Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels are the new hosting duo of Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves. Photo / TVNZ

Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels are the new hosting duo of Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves. Photo / TVNZ

Treasure Island is back for 2023, TVNZ has today revealed at its annual showcase. But the format is set to shock viewers, with fans playing a key part in the season.

While Treasure Island was traditionally a show with an open casting call, the recent year’s format has been Celebrity Treasure Island, and fans have watched on from their couches.

But the 2023 season, filmed in an idyllic Fiji location earlier in the year, sees a team of eight fans take on eight favourites from past seasons in Treasure Island Fans vs. Faves.

The teams go head-to-head, with celebrities looking for redemption or to affirm their place in the game, and superfans looking to prove they have mastered the game from home.

As well as the new format, the 2023 season sees a new host, with actor Jayden Daniels - most well known for his role on Shortland Street - replacing Matt Chisholm who announced last week on Instagram that he had been “let go” from the show which he had hosted since 2016.

Daniels is set to host his first season alongside ZM Drive host Bree Tomasel who joined the franchise in 2019.

Fans vs. Faves is set to premiere in January, so fans won’t have to wait long to find out if their favourite celebrities are back, or if a familiar local face is among the fans.

And proving the formula is working for TVNZ, the fourth season of Celebrity Treasure Island will follow later in 2023 starring all-new celebrity castaways.

With many celebs jetting overseas, will we finally see the likes of Toni Street, Matilda Green, Tana Umanga, Michael Galvin, or the top pick of Tomasel’s radio partner in crime, Clint Roberts, battle it out?

The news comes as part of TVNZ’s annual showcase announcement, which also included the news that My Kitchen Rules New Zealand is back for 2023, with $100,000 up for grabs.

The five teams of passionate home cooks will compete under the watchful gaze of renowned chefs and restaurateurs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge.

TVNZ is now casting for the show, with applications now open for New Zealanders who think they have what it takes to deliver a three-course menu impressive enough to break bread with Feildel and Fassnidge.

Other key shows announced today include landmark documentary series. Passengers will trace early Pacific and Pan-Asian immigration to New Zealand, and Caged: Kai Kara-France will look at life after defeat.

Clarke Gayford, the host of Moving Houses. Photo / TVNZ

Some of the other titles set to hit screens in 2023 include The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, Four Go Flatting, The Dog House NZ, Moving Houses, The Casketeers, Snack Masters NZ, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, LEGO® Masters NZ, The Brokenwood Mysteries, Creamerie, Kid Sister, and the return of Shortland Street.

In the laughs department, Patriot Brains is back for another season, Educators, Kura, and Have You Been Paying Attention? also return.

Director of Content Cate Slater says the announcements come at a time when Kiwis are keen to see themselves reflected in their content.

“Our Aotearoatanga, or New Zealandness, is what defines and sets TVNZ apart from other streamers and broadcasters. We want Kiwis to be able to see themselves and their stories on screen, and our line-up for 2023 is focused on providing a sense of belonging and connection.”

Chief executive Simon Power echoed Slater’s sentiments saying: “The next 12 months are going to be hugely transformative for TVNZ.”



