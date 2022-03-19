Britney's latest Instagram post has fans speculating she could be pregnant. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has shocked fans with her return to Instagram.

The Toxic singer unexpectedly deactivated her account earlier this week but has come back with a bang, and fans are speculating the star might be pregnant with her third child.

The singer posted a cryptic video of a heavily pregnant belly providing no explanation other than the caption "Mommy… get me out of here!!!!!" immediately provoking fans to take to the comment section to share their excitement.

One fan said "Stop!!! I almost had a heart attack omg baby #3 is coming" while another commented, "got something to tell us?" and a third said, "if she's pregnant it would explain a lot".

While most fans interpreted the singer's post as a hint at a possible pregnancy, others were more sceptical with one fan commenting, "Yall, this isn't Britney" and another pointed out that the Baby One More Time singer had simply reposted a TikTok video from a user called lirios9595.

The post comes after the singer's recent trip to French Polynesia where she posted a photo alongside the caption, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!", sending fans into a spiral.

Spears, who shares two sons, Sean and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, is yet to confirm whether or not she is pregnant but has been open about her desires to start a family with her fiance, Sam Asghari.



Earlier this month she posted a picture of them to celebrate Asghari's birthday and captioned it "Happy birthday to my Fiance … I love you so much … I want to start a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" to which he replied, "Millions of things to wish for I only have one wish."

Spears first spoke of wanting another child in June last year during a hearing for her conservatorship. She revealed in a court testimony that becoming a mother for a third time was not possible for the Grammy winner while her father still had conservator rights.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Spears went on to tell the court, "I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children."

The singer has always spoken highly of being a mother and told People in 2017, "I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them", and stated there is "nothing more rewarding" than being a mother.