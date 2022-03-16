A Judge has temporarily suspended her father as her conservator, ending his 13 year-long control of the pop singer's US $60 million estate. Video / AP

Britney Spears' fans are concerned after her Instagram account seemingly disappeared.

The singer, 40, is normally very active on the social media platform, sharing videos of herself dancing and snaps of her holidays, according to Metro UK.

But her page is no longer visible, just hours after her latest post, and has been replaced with an error message.

"Sorry, this page isn't available," the warning reads.

However, Spears' Twitter account is currently still active, as fans flock to the platform to ask her what was happening.

One follower asked, "Why did @britneyspears delete her Instagram account?"

It's not the first time the mother of two has taken some time away from the social media site, where she has 39 million followers. Her account was not visible for a short period of time last September.

When she returned, the pop star explained that she had taken a break to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.

The last post before her page went down was in regards to her Las Vegas residency, as she reflected on her latest trip to the city.

Britney Spears has prompted concerns from her fans after apparently deleting her Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

She wrote, "The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show!!!!"

Shortly after the page disappeared, fans flocked to social media to question why.

"Oh my God, Britney Spears' Instagram disappeared," one wrote.

Another questioned if Instagram had removed her account.

"What happened with #britneyspears instagram? Insta removed the acc?"

Another Twitter user speculated that the star herself had deactivated her account.

"I am deactivating my whole a** social media. I can't live without her videos," they wrote.