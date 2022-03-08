Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share with fans her plan to have another baby. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share with fans her plan to have another baby. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has surprised fans with another Instagram post and this time it's the caption that caught everyone's eye, not the photo.

The Toxic singer who has recently been on holiday in French Polynesia to celebrate her fiance, Sam Asghari's birthday, has posted multiple beach pictures to her Instagram account, many of Spears topless, and the latest post is no different.

In the picture, the singer is wearing pink and yellow bikini bottoms while posing in the water with the caption, "Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!"

Spears' news isn't recent to fans though: late last year after the Womanizer singer was freed from her almost 14-year conservatorship, she shared a black and white picture of adult feet next to those of a child with the caption, "I'm thinking about having another baby!!!" Adding, "I wonder if this one is a girl,"

"She's on her toes reaching for something . . . that's for sure !!!!"

The pop singer who has sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, revealed in a court testimony mid last year that becoming a mother for a third time was not possible for the Grammy winner while her father still had conservator rights.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Spears went on to tell the court, "I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children — any more children."

Britney Spears appears to have told fans her and Sam Asghari are already married. Photo / Getty Images

The singer has always spoken highly of being a mother and told People in 2017, "I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life's adventures with them", and stated there is "nothing more rewarding" than being a mother.

The post comes days after another cryptic Instagram post in which Spears hinted to fans she is officially married to Asghari.

She shared a video of baby turtles and referred to Asghari as her "husband" in the caption.