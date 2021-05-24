Fans say Kelly Osbourne looks like 'another person' in latest post-weight-loss Instagram photo

Kelly Osbourne's latest Instagram photo. Photo / Kelly Osbourne via Instagram

She's been in the public eye for almost two decades now – but even some of Kelly Osbourne's most devoted fans confessed they did not recognise her in her latest Instagram photo.

The reality star, singer and daughter to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne has undergone an image overhaul in recent months, having lost around 40kg after undergoing secret "gastric sleeve" surgery.

But her latest glammed-up photo, showing Osbourne with her lavender-tinted hair in pigtails, left some fans puzzled.

While many praised the snap, some questioned who they were looking at.

"Who is this? I'm very confused," wrote one follower. Another called her "completely unrecognisable".

Kelly Osbourne pictured in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

"You are totally 'another person'," said another.

Others said Osbourne was starting to look like mother Sharon, known for her changing appearance due to a love of plastic surgery.

Osbourne, 36, opened up about her weight-loss procedure while appearing on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast last year, after fans were shocked by photos of her drastic weight loss.

"I had surgery; I don't give a f*** what anyone has to say," she explained.

"I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck sh*t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass.

Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

"The kind of surgery I had … if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction.

"What people don't realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me."

At the time, Osbourne also revealed she had a procedure to reduce pain in her jaw, which as a side-effect gave her a slimmer face.

"I had really bad TMJ (pain in the jaw joint). One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw.

"It kinda made my jaw look skinnier. That's when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out it's called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face!"