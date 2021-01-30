Fans point out Kylie Jenner's transformation in KUWTK new trailer

Did you notice Kylie's new look? Photo / Instagram

Kylie Jenner has certainly achieved a glow up over the years.

But in the final-season trailer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which dropped on Friday, fans pointed out just how different the 23-year-old looks compared to the earlier seasons.

While the make-up mogul was only 9 years old when E! began filming the series, making it inevitable she would look more mature, Jenner has always denied having any plastic surgery.

Kylie who?

She has however, admitted to having lip fillers, and claimed makeup is responsible for her dramatically different look.

One fan wrote in the comments section on YouTube: "look what it (fame) did to Kylie, completely changed herself." Another said: "I used to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In my defence it was back when Kylie Jenner had her real face and body parts."

This upcoming season will be the last. Photo / Supplied

Another added, "Kylie Jenner needed no plastic surgery at all wtf had she done to herself."

Jenner, whose company Kylie Cosmetics which she launched in 2015 has made her a billionaire, had lip fillers just before she started her business.

In an interview with Paper magazine in 2019, Jenner addressed widespread reports about her changing appearance.

Over the years and seasons of KUWTK, fans have seen Kylie Jenner's dramatic transformation. Photo / Supplied

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner said.

"I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

Kylie Jenner was 9 when Keeping Up With The Kardashian's first aired. Photo / Supplied

Her older sisters Kendall Jenner, 25, Kim Kardashian-West, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, have also been subject of reports they've changed their appearances with plastic surgery.

Kim announced in September the family were ending their reality show, which has been airing for nearly 15 years, after season 20, which is set to air on Foxtel on March 19.

Page Six reports Kim's rumoured divorce with rapper Kanye West after six years of marriage will be addressed.

The couple have four children together.