Kendall Jenner is the talk of the internet but not for her high fashion modelling skills.

The reality TV star had fans doing a double-take during the most recent episode of the Kardashians when while spending quality time with her mum, Kris Jenner, she decided to make herself a snack.

The famous momager quickly asked her daughter, "Do you want the chef to make you a snack?"

But the model turned down the offer, "I'm making it myself," she said to her mum. "I'm just gonna chop up some cucumber. It's pretty easy."

However, fans have learned what is easy for some isn't easy for all. The 26-year-old model seems to ponder for a moment how she will attempt to slice the cucumber before deciding to hold the end of it with one hand and chop with the other in a suspenseful crisscross motion.

Fans quickly took to social media to react with one person making a TikTok zooming in on the momager's face captioning it, "Kris wondering where she went wrong". Users of the social media platform shared their thoughts in the comment section with one saying, "when I tell you I was flabbergasted watching this", another replied, "Kris had the facial expression of all of us watching this".

Another said "Someone please teach Kendall how to cut a cucumber."

Twitter was also overrun with fan reactions. One tweeted a hilarious reaction meme captioned "the chef watching @KendallJenner how she cut cucumbers".

While another tweet said, "Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber is one of the most painful things I've ever seen."

Many fans have called the model "out of touch" with reality and suspect she has never had to cook in her life hence her strange culinary skills while others have come to her defence, insisting she was merely "being cautious" as the momager noted she had "nipped" herself days prior and warned her daughter not to do the same.

And now the model has responded. Replying to a fan's tweet which said, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f***ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed" along with a photo of her cutting the cucumber and the model appeared to find the funny side in the situation by retweeting and commenting "tragic!"