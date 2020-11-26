Fans horrified by first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog movie

Fans who grew up with the Clifford The Big Red Dog books have been left horrified by the first look at the movie adaptation.
Yesterday Paramount Pictures shared a glimpse at the CGI animated hound in the upcoming feature film, and fans of Norman Bridwell's original book series were quick to point out that Clifford's red coloring looks noticeably unnatural.
"Live-action Clifford the big red dog proves once again that nothing I love from my childhood is sacred," tweeted one appalled viewer.
"The live-action Clifford the big Red dog set pieces will haunt me forever," tweeted another.
The film stars Darby Camp as a little girl who receives a (briefly) tiny red puppy from an animal rescuer portrayed by John Cleese.
From there, the tiny red puppy becomes a big red, nightmare-inducing dog.
Clifford The Big Red Dog is scheduled to be released on Nov. 5, 2021.