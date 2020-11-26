Fans horrified by first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog movie

The Clifford the Big Red Dog movie has released its first trailer. The upcoming film is based on the iconic children's book character created by Norman Bridwell. Photo / Supplied

Fans who grew up with the Clifford The Big Red Dog books have been left horrified by the first look at the movie adaptation.

Yesterday Paramount Pictures shared a glimpse at the CGI animated hound in the upcoming feature film, and fans of Norman Bridwell's original book series were quick to point out that Clifford's red coloring looks noticeably unnatural.

"Live-action Clifford the big red dog proves once again that nothing I love from my childhood is sacred," tweeted one appalled viewer.

Live action Clifford the big red dog proves once again that nothing I love from my childhood is sacred pic.twitter.com/c8gS45Xcrd — John Kling (@johndkling) November 25, 2020

"The live-action Clifford the big Red dog set pieces will haunt me forever," tweeted another.

The live action Clifford the big Red dog set pieces will haunt me forever pic.twitter.com/jzSIEY3YIL — Everyday I wake up! (@TheFknLizrdKin2) November 24, 2020

The film stars Darby Camp as a little girl who receives a (briefly) tiny red puppy from an animal rescuer portrayed by John Cleese.

From there, the tiny red puppy becomes a big red, nightmare-inducing dog.

clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV — a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020

I'm grateful to be free of any professional obligations which previously would have prevented me from telling this movie to its face that it looks like a nightmare and I'll never watch it. #GiveThanks https://t.co/YNh3acJipY — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) November 25, 2020

Clifford The Big Red Dog is scheduled to be released on Nov. 5, 2021.