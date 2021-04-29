Fans go wild after Billie Eilish drops new video and song 'Your Power'

"This is one of my favourite songs I've ever written." Photo / Instagram

Billie Eilish announced this week that her second album, Happier Than Ever, would be dropping in July, and Eilish has now released her first highly anticipated song titled Your Power.

"This is one of my favourite songs I've ever written," she wrote in a statement accompanying the release.

"I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power."

The chilled out acoustic song mimics the relaxed vibe of the other releases from the album titled My Future and Therefore I Am.

The stunning new video is the fourth directed by Eilish herself and was shot in Simi Valley, California, north of Los Angeles. It also features an 35kg anaconda, which wraps itself around the singer.

In a social media post earlier in the week, Eilish revealed this album is incredibly close to her heart.

"This is my favourite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can't even tell you. I've never felt so much love for a project as I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel. Also, the new song out Thursday at 9am too!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

Fans seem equally excited for the release with thousands taking to social media comments to praise the new song.

"There are tears streaming down my face," wrote one moved fan.

Another added, "So in awe of you Billie."

The full song list for the album

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn't Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley's Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy