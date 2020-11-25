Fans confuse Diego Maradona and Madonna, grieve the singer

Madonna is trending on Twitter after fans of the Queen of Pop confused her with legendary footballer Diego Maradona. Photo / Getty Images

Twitter users have apparently confused the late football legend Diego Maradona for pop star Madonna.

After news broke of the footballer's death, fans flocked to Twitter to mistakenly grieve the singer.

"RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend," wrote one.

Others were happy to let mock tributes flow for the pop star.

RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EnMrIUZhRs — icarus (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

Despite a fellow Twitter user attempting to correct him, he continued to grieve Madonna - who is still alive and well.

it’s was MADONNA, queen of pop, self made singer who used to play football for Argentina in her free time — icarus (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

Tributes to the singer have continued to flood in.

RIP Madonna. Thanks for the tunes, brother. pic.twitter.com/po9WldMoOG — Connor Pie-man (@iagos_monster) November 25, 2020

RIP Madonna, Queen of futbol. 😭🏀🥇 pic.twitter.com/dF5U6YekBX — Locomotion Nightwing 🦇 (@locomotioon) November 25, 2020

Madonna's Law - If people can misread something on the internet, they will pic.twitter.com/ly6QCyvNQC — Alex Selby-Boothroyd (@AlexSelbyB) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona, the Argentine football great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, has died. He was 60.

The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death today, and the Argentine football association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.

Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career.

- AP