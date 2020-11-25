Fans confuse Diego Maradona and Madonna, grieve the singer

Twitter users have apparently confused the late football legend Diego Maradona for pop star Madonna.
After news broke of the footballer's death, fans flocked to Twitter to mistakenly grieve the singer.
"RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend," wrote one.
Others were happy to let mock tributes flow for the pop star.
Despite a fellow Twitter user attempting to correct him, he continued to grieve Madonna - who is still alive and well.
Tributes to the singer have continued to flood in.
Diego Maradona, the Argentine football great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, has died. He was 60.
The office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of Maradona's death today, and the Argentine football association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.
Maradona died two weeks after being released from a Buenos Aires hospital following brain surgery.
Famed for the "Hand of God" goal in which he punched the ball into England's net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career.
- AP