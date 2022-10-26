Fans are concerned for the pop star after her eye appeared to "malfunction" during a performance. Photo / Christine Hahn

Katy Perry fans are in panic mode after the singer appeared to suffer a “malfunctioning eye” during a recent performance.

In footage of Perry greeting fans on stage, the Firework singer is seen struggling to keep her right eye open, twice pressing her hand to her temple as her lash fluttered erratically.

Donning a glittery dress adorned with fragments of beer cans, the 38-year-old soldiered on, appearing unfazed by her misbehaving eye despite it constantly closing seemingly against her will.

Once she managed to hold her gaze for a few seconds with the crowd without her eye closing again, Perry bellowed into the mic: “Make even more noise for my band!”

While the show went on, fans have been left digging around for answers as to what went on in those brief few seconds.

“BELL’S PALSY???” one person commented, referring to the facial paralysis condition.

“Maybe her eyelashes are stuck?” another suggested, while one added that it could be due to stress.

Perry fans have expressed concern over the ‘glitching eye’ video.

The singer seemed unfazed by her eye closing.

“Stress does that to your eye it really does. I hope she gets some good rest,” they commented.

Another wrote: “She looks possessed!”

However, taking to Reddit, diehard KatyCats (the name for Katy Perry fans) claim it’s actually all part of her act.

“OK so this is some weird gag she does at her show to resemble those old dolls that opened and closed their eyes when you tilted them,” a fan explained on Reddit.

“I was kinda worried it was a stroke or surgery mishap. But no, she does that on purpose.”

Another weighed: " Yeah she does it pretty frequently during the show. Not every night but she’s done it at least once per 8 show run.”

Phew.



