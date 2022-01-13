Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears has found herself in hot water after her decision to appear on Good Morning America and now fans are comparing her to Justin Timberlake.
The popstar's sister was there to promote her new book Things I should have said but the interview resulted in her openly discussing the Spears family's complicated dynamics and her sister's 13-year conservatorship.
Social media was quickly filled with fans sharing their opinions on Jamie Lynn's decision to speak out with some accusing her of being contradictory and victim shaming, while others questioned why she never educated herself on the conservatorship.
In 2008, the Toxic singer was entered into a legally binding agreement where her father and lawyers would control not only her life but her finances, however the conservatorship was terminated in November last year after a very public legal battle in which many of the singer's fans supported her through protests and social media posts.
Since being free from the grips of her father, Britney has spoken out about the lack of support from her family, including her sister but Jamie Lynn has given a different side of the story when speaking to Good Morning America.
"I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her. And she knows that. So, I don't know why we're in this position right now."
Britney recently unfollowed her sister on Instagram with a source telling E! News, "Britney feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."
Jamie Lynn swears she "set up ways" to help Britney while she was in the conservatorship and that she was never directly involved with the legal agreement.
"There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was, it was a misunderstanding." Jamie Lynn looked visibly upset while discussing the topic. "Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it."
"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so."
Despite her heartfelt claims, Britney's fans have many questions including why Jamie Lynn didn't look further into her sisters' lack of freedom and can't help but find similarities between Jamie Lynn's treatment of Britney and Justin Timberlake's.
Fans questioned if Jamie Lynn knew the extent of the abuse Britney was facing.
Social media pages in support of Britney have posted their outrage after hearing that in Jamie Lynn's book she described Britney's mental state as "erratic"; "paranoid" and "spiralling" but when asked about it on the talk show she was quick to contradict herself by saying she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind".
The actor's claims have fans quick to compare them with Britney's ex-boyfriend, Timberlake.
The pair dated in the early 2000's and very publicly broke up in 2002 before Timberlake released his album, Justified. At the time the media largely demonised Britney due to Timberlake continuously claiming she was the cause of their split but fans are speculating the Cry Me a River singer fabricated the entire situation for his own personal gain.
Speculation grew after Timberlake made degrading comments about Britney and their sex life in radio interviews after their split and led fans to accusing him of using Britney to boost his career, a narrative fans now think Jamie Lynn is following.
Britney is yet to comment on Jamie Lynn's Good Morning America interview but fans are anticipating an Instagram post from the Gimme More singer addressing the situation.