Keeping track of all the 175 different costumes in 2500 pieces that require 50 loads of laundry per week is only one of the numerous balls that must be juggled during the tour.
Ocampo reckons the hardest job rests with the technical crew who, along with 100 or so locals, set up the stage in about 12 hours, depending on the space involved.
Corteo is the first Cirque show to include a revolving stage that ensures great views from wherever you are in the auditorium.
But despite their sore muscles, the artists have it easy, Ocampo says with a dash of humour.
“I started as an artist with Cirque du Soleil and when you’re on stage and you look out and you see those faces of people just being amazed and inspired, I think that’s wonderful,” he said. “And we get to so many places and that’s really, really nice.”
Cirque du SoleilCorteo is on at Spark Arena from October 30 to November 9.
Tickets are available from www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo