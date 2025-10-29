Fifty-three artists appear on stage, seven from the original cast of 2005, backed up by another 70 or so technical and support crew, musicians, wardrobe and props and, of course, the coaches.

Cirque du Soleil Corteo runs at Spark Arena in downtown Auckland from October 30 to November 9. Pictured are Tomi Nashikii Kimokuniya and Kunytskyi Oleksandr practising their act ahead of opening night. Photo / Alex Robertson

With 27 nationalities speaking 18 languages, communications could prove a challenge.

“English is the working language on tour and pretty much for all Cirque du Soleil shows,” Ocampo said, himself fluent in English and French and boasting a “nemnogo” (little bit) of Russian.

Keeping track of all the 175 different costumes in 2500 pieces that require 50 loads of laundry per week is only one of the numerous balls that must be juggled during the tour.

Ocampo reckons the hardest job rests with the technical crew who, along with 100 or so locals, set up the stage in about 12 hours, depending on the space involved.

Roman Munin practices his ladder act under the watchful eye of head coach Michael Ocampo. Photo / Alex Robertson

Corteo is the first Cirque show to include a revolving stage that ensures great views from wherever you are in the auditorium.

But despite their sore muscles, the artists have it easy, Ocampo says with a dash of humour.

“I started as an artist with Cirque du Soleil and when you’re on stage and you look out and you see those faces of people just being amazed and inspired, I think that’s wonderful,” he said. “And we get to so many places and that’s really, really nice.”

Cirque du Soleil Corteo is on at Spark Arena from October 30 to November 9.

Tickets are available from www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo