“Splore’s not just a festival experience; it’s a seminal musical experience for people in Aotearoa and it’s one of the best festivals I’ve ever played at, anywhere,” said Auckland DJ Shaquilla Wasasala, better known as Half Queen, who has joined Splore’s director John Minty in creating the 2026 programme.

Splore is located at Auckland's Tāpapakanga Regional Park, facing the Firth of Thames. Photo / Glenn McLelland

“Curating a festival like this has been my dream since getting into the music industry and I can’t wait to see it come to life this February.”

Global artists also confirmed to play are Jamaican dancehall star Sister Nancy, UK trip-hop and downtempo DJ Nightmares on Wax, renowned MC General Levy, Melbourne rapper Miss Kaninna and Berlin’s own techno DJ Franca.

A strong delegation of New Zealand sound includes Tami Neilson, Estère, and producer Christoph El Truento, who is preparing a special collaborative set with Mara TK and Rubi Du.

“Half Queen’s vision with this line-up has been incredible. I can’t wait to see our audiences enjoy these acts this summer,” Minty added.

Shaquille Wasasala (aka Half Queen) is now working as music curator for Splore. Photo / Nico Rose Penny

The return follows a financially difficult 2024 festival that failed to break even amid rising costs and weak ticket sales.

It prompted organisers to take 2025 as a fallow year.

At the time, festival producer Fryderyk Kublikowski described the pause as “the socially responsible thing to do” in the current climate.

“We suffered a financial loss, but we paid all our performers and suppliers, and we were able to pay our bills in full.

Beginning in 1998, Splore is New Zealand's longest-running music and arts festival. Photo / Ainsley DS

“Splore’s been going for 25 years, so we’re a real touchstone event.”

Started in 1998, Splore’s colourful locus, utopian camping scene and seamless incorporation of tikanga Māori and sustainability values into its kaupapa attracts countless festivalgoers every year to its site bordering the Firth of Thames.

Splore 2026 attendees will have access to more camping options, newly designed wellness and arts spaces, and can rent sustainability-focused “Ultimate Festival” camping kits.

The Tāpapakanga site will still remain home to its iconic beachside stage, while Splore weddings are expected (there hasn’t been a year without one yet).

Splore returns to Tāpapakanga Park from February 20-22, 2026. Photo / Glenn McLelland

Splore Festival

Where: Tāpapakanga Regional Park

When: February 22 - 26, 2026

Tickets: iticket.co.nz

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.