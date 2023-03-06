Stretching to the gravelly shores of Waihihi Bay, Waharau Regional Park on the eastern slopes of the Hunua Ranges covers the gamut of varying landscapes. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Stretching to the gravelly shores of Waihihi Bay, Waharau Regional Park on the eastern slopes of the Hunua Ranges covers the gamut of varying landscapes. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Stash the binoculars and pack some hearty snacks for a road trip along the scenic shoreline of Tikapa Moana/Firth of Thames this autumn, writes Ceana Priest

It’s tempting to stay cosy inside with the arrival of autumn, but there’s still plenty of sunshine left for a coastal outing to the western shores of Tikapa Moana/Firth of Thames. Grab a lungful of salty air while watching flocks of well-fed migratory birds depart the coastline, having spent the warmer months here escaping their chillier northern homelands. Or roam inland, where the Hūnua Ranges borders the bay’s shallow tidal flats, for leisurely walks beneath towering native trees where at-risk native pepeketua/Hochstetter’s frog and pikirangi/green mistletoe live. Take your pick of these four family-friendly adventures just a couple hours’ drive from Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tawhitokino Beach Path | Kawakawa Bay

This secluded patch of paradise is only accessible by foot, which helps stop hordes from spoiling its serenity – and earning it the title of one of the region’s “secret beaches”. Starting from Waiti Bay, this coastal walk skirts around a rocky headland streaked with multi-coloured rocks covered in oyster shells. After navigating the headland and admiring the massive pōhutukawa roots dangling over the cliff, walk across the sheltered Tūtūrau Bay to the signposted trail leading you across Papanui Point headland. There are plenty of stairs up, but the rewards of seeing islands dotted in the sparkling waters of the Hauraki Gulf coastline take the edge off burning quads. Descending from the headland, the picturesque 1.4km-long Tawhitokino Beach appears. Pōhutukawa trees provide pockets of shade beside the cliff, perfect for picnics and keeping cool after a dip.

Need to know: Ensure you complete the walk within two hours on either side of low tide. Allow up to 60 minutes return for a short explore. Walking only. Parking at the end of Kawakawa Bay Coast Rd. Dogs on leads.

Tawhitokino Beach Path at Kawakawa Bay is a secluded patch of paradise only accessible by foot, which helps stop hordes from spoiling its serenity. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Waharau Bush Path | Waihihi Bay

Stretching to the gravelly shores of Waihihi Bay, Waharau Regional Park on the eastern slopes of the Hūnua Ranges covers the gamut of varying landscapes; farmland, river banks to native forest and the shortest adventure on offer is this shady bush path. Follow a forest stream before slowly ascending past tānekaha/celery pine and horoeka/ lancewood with spindly mānuka arching over the fern-edged trail. Listen for kererū crashing through the canopy, or pause to spot any pīwakawaka/fantails trailing behind. In the stream, you might spy kōura/freshwater crayfish.

Need to know: Allow 30 to 45 minutes for the 2km loop. Walking only. Entrance off East Coast Rd. Drive past the visitor centre, and the trailhead and car park are shortly ahead on the right. Dogs on leads.

Tāpapakanga Coastal Path Loop | Tāpapakanga Regional Park

This breezy coastal loop follows alongside the less manicured coastline of its northern neighbours, with gnarly sun-bleached logs lounging at the high tide mark. Head south from the car park along the stony beach before crossing Tāpapakanga Stream (during high tide, take the alternative route) before heading inland on to a small grassy hillside for views of the Firth. From the cemetery of the Ashby family, who settled the land in 1899, either return by following the red markers beside the stream or take a longer route back to the car park on the Farm Walk track and check out the resident sheep and cattle. Snapping a photo of the map near the car park makes navigating easier. A small sandy beach near the car park is worth frolicking on after a seaside picnic.

Need to know: Allow 45 to 60 minutes to explore. Walking only. Dogs on leads between December 1 and June 30. No dogs during other times. Deerys Rd, Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

The Tapapakanga Coastal Path Loop follows alongside the less manicured coastline of its northern neighbours. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Pūkorokoro Bird Hide Track | Kaiaua

Become an enthusiastic bird twitcher for a few hours and scout for thousands of wading birds, including flocks of the remarkable kuaka/bar-tailed godwits that return from their Arctic tundra habitats each year before departing again in March. This internationally recognised coastal area covers 8500 hectares along the Firth of Thames. And although its unique geology is impressive, the main drawcards are the diverse flocks of avian residents who call this shoreline home, sometimes only temporarily. Make the most of this adventure by visiting the Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre on East Coast Rd to hire binoculars or a telescope and chat with the volunteers about which birds are roosting. From the centre, walk to the three viewing hides (allow 1 hour return) or drive 2km south to Robert Findlay Wildlife Reserve for a short 20-minute return adventure to the hides. Two hours on either side of high tide are best for bird viewing.

Need to know: Allow between 20 to 60 minutes return. The well-graded track suits buggies and wheelchairs (grab a gate security code from the centre). Walkers don’t require a code. East Coast Rd south of Kaiaua. No dogs.

At the Pukorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre on the Firth of Thames, visitors can stretch their legs and scout for thousands of wading birds. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Auckland Outdoor Kid guidebook. outdoorkid.co.nz