Jamie Lynn Spears says it is "completely ridiculous" for anyone to claim that she did not support her sister Britney Spears in her fight to free herself from her conservatorship.

The former 'Zoey 101' star denied being complicit in the 2008 legal arrangement that meant her 40-year-old pop superstar sibling - who has unfollowed her on Instagram - could not make her own financial, health and work decisions until last year when a judge removed the pair's father Jamie Spears as Britney's conservator after 13 years.

Jamie Lynn, 30, told people: "I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous."

The 'Sweet Magnolias' actress insists it has been "really important" for her to create distance between her and the situation with her older sister, who since being freed has aired her grievances with her family on social media, as she is not just part of the Spears clan.

Jamie Lynn - who was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and OCD in 2013 after experiencing childhood trauma - said: "It was really important for me to separate myself from my family to focus on the family I've created, which is me, my husband and my daughters. Setting those boundaries in place was really important. I am not my family. I am my own person. I fought very hard and worked very hard to establish myself and to build the life that I have today."

The 'Things I Should Have Said' author's family consists of three-year-old daughter Ivey, who she shares with her husband Jamie Watson and her 13-year-old daughter Maddie, who she had at 16 with her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, now 32.

Jamie Lynn praised her spouse, saying: "I love him because my daughters are getting a father that I always wanted, that they can count on."

Britney's attacks on her family - which includes mother Lynn Spears and brother Bryan - have been made on Instagram, with the "Lucky" singer previously calling them out for the "hurt" they had caused her over many years.

She previously posted: "My family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply ... so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped !!!!

"To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand completely where I'm coming from !!!!"

What's more, Britney previously hit out at her sister when Jamie Lynn performed a cover of her hit 'Till the World Ends' at an awards show in 2011, claiming that the conservatorship "killed her dreams."

She said: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill... yet people still try!!!