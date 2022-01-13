Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on family's complicated dynamics. Video / Good Morning America

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears has found herself in hot water after her decision to appear on Good Morning America and now fans are comparing her to Justin Timberlake.

The popstar's sister was there to promote her new book Things I should have said but the interview resulted in her openly discussing the Spears family's complicated dynamics and her sister's 13-year conservatorship.

Social media was quickly filled with fans sharing their opinions on Jamie Lynn's decision to speak out with some accusing her of being contradictory and victim shaming, while others questioned why she never educated herself on the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears on GMA saying she had no idea what a conservatorship was at 17 when Britney was put in it. She’s now 30 and said she still doesn’t know what it is. Girl in all that time you never once googled what happened to your sister???? 🧐 — Brianna (@BriePYT) January 12, 2022

In 2008, the Toxic singer was entered into a legally binding agreement where her father and lawyers would control not only her life but her finances, however the conservatorship was terminated in November last year after a very public legal battle in which many of the singer's fans supported her through protests and social media posts.

Since being free from the grips of her father, Britney has spoken out about the lack of support from her family, including her sister but Jamie Lynn has given a different side of the story when speaking to Good Morning America.

"I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her. And she knows that. So, I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn claims she has always been Britney's number one "supporter" but fans are questioning why she never helped her dissolve the conservatorship . Photo / Getty Images

Britney recently unfollowed her sister on Instagram with a source telling E! News, "Britney feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

Jamie Lynn swears she "set up ways" to help Britney while she was in the conservatorship and that she was never directly involved with the legal agreement.



"There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was, it was a misunderstanding." Jamie Lynn looked visibly upset while discussing the topic. "Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it."

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so."

Despite her heartfelt claims, Britney's fans have many questions including why Jamie Lynn didn't look further into her sisters' lack of freedom and can't help but find similarities between Jamie Lynn's treatment of Britney and Justin Timberlake's.

Jamie Lynn said she couldn’t help Britney in 07 because she was 17, pregnant and didn’t have the capacity to be concerned with Britney.



But then says “I know as little about it now as I did then”



So in the 13 years, you never asked, you never researched… nothing? — callum (@deepinmyknee) January 12, 2022

Fans questioned if Jamie Lynn knew the extent of the abuse Britney was facing.

Jamie Lynn really said Britney has to "walk through the door" herself to get out of the conship when B had her abusive conservator plus the whole entire corrupt court system against her....... it's like she is mocking Britney and the very real issue of conservatorship abuse.... — Mathew Rosengart's investigation assistant (@partylikebrit) January 12, 2022

Social media pages in support of Britney have posted their outrage after hearing that in Jamie Lynn's book she described Britney's mental state as "erratic"; "paranoid" and "spiralling" but when asked about it on the talk show she was quick to contradict herself by saying she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind".

Jamie Lynn: *Calls Britney erratic, paranoid & spiraling*



Also Jamie Lynn: I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind, I don’t think thats fair.



Jamie Lynn is a walking contradiction. pic.twitter.com/kgSasJYwnX — MonaLisaney81 (@monalisaney81) January 12, 2022

The actor's claims have fans quick to compare them with Britney's ex-boyfriend, Timberlake.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated in the early 2000's followed by a very public break up that fans think boosted Timberlake's career. Photo / Getty Images

The pair dated in the early 2000's and very publicly broke up in 2002 before Timberlake released his album, Justified. At the time the media largely demonised Britney due to Timberlake continuously claiming she was the cause of their split but fans are speculating the Cry Me a River singer fabricated the entire situation for his own personal gain.

Speculation grew after Timberlake made degrading comments about Britney and their sex life in radio interviews after their split and led fans to accusing him of using Britney to boost his career, a narrative fans now think Jamie Lynn is following.

Here’s what breaks my heart about @jamielynnspears interview with @GMA she is still profiting off of her sister playing out their relationship trouble in a public forum to sell her book. Honestly what’s the difference between what she is doing and what Justin Timberlake did? — tina d (@tinadoy88) January 11, 2022

Britney is yet to comment on Jamie Lynn's Good Morning America interview but fans are anticipating an Instagram post from the Gimme More singer addressing the situation.