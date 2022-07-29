A new book written by Matthew Hild details the life of Bee Gee's younger brother Andy Gibb. Photo / Getty Images

Andy Gibb was a blazing musical talent who met a tragic end at the age of 30. Now, three decades on, a new biography is re-examining the star's life in the hopes he can be remembered for his talent, rather than his troubles.

The disco sensation and younger brother to the Bee Gees, Gibb had six hit records in the 70s and, despite declaring bankruptcy in 1987, was determined to make a bold return to music before his untimely death.

Now a new book, Arrow Through the Heart, written by Matthew Hild, has chronicled how the hopeful star's drug addiction lead to his darkest days and ultimately his death on March 9, 1988.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Hild explained he wanted to tell the story of the star because despite his life being a "short one" he achieved so much. "Sadly, Andy Gibb is remembered by many for his problems.

"We all know how he died, but how did he really live? That's the story I wanted to tell," said Hild, who alleges while the last remaining Gibb brother, Barry, declined to comment for the book, he knows of its publication.

After securing access to never-before-heard interviews, Hild spoke with several - albeit hesitant - sources to learn who Gibb really was.

(L-R) Barry, Robin and Andy Gibb. Photo / Getty Images

"Andy's downfall was as spectacular as his rise to the top," Hild told People Magazine before explaining the biography is a deep exploration of the star's insecurities, struggles with fame and cocaine addiction.

"Andy was beloved and yet it all went terribly wrong," says Hild. "But the seeds of that were planted long before, when still in his teens, he was thrust onto the world stage."

The disco legend is described as finding fame overnight, and quickly made pop history after his first three singles became No1 hits - turning him into a global superstar at the tender age of 19.

But behind the success and charming persona, the youngster battled huge insecurity over his songwriting abilities and later struggled in his personal life after breaking up with Dallas actress Victoria Principal.

Andy Gibb with his girlfriend, Victoria Principal. Photo / Getty Images

Hild said Gibb "never really found the lasting relationship he was looking for."



Meanwhile, the star was hospitalised many times for chest and stomach pains as his drug addiction became known to the industry.

By 1985 he'd checked into the Betty Ford Centre after his family strongly urged him to consider rehab.

It was when he left that he reached out to his brothers for help to resurrect his music career. Barry and Robin Gibb – who found fame with the Bee Gees - were said to be supportive of their younger brother's ambitions. Barry even collaborated with him in London while Robin provided him with a home, says Hild.

By 1988 things were looking up for the star who had signed a contract with Island records.

But Hild said, despite the star being surrounded with support from his brothers, he was living alone. "And Andy didn't like being alone in his life – ever. When it was time to get back to work, his confidence began getting shaky.

"He lost faith and his ability to make a comeback. But he was eager to make what should have been his next album … His last days were a combination of hopefulness, but also depression and insecurity."

Andy Gibb and his close friend, Olivia Newton-John. Photo / Getty Images

By this point, the star's health had grown "increasingly fragile", and on the evening of March 9, 1988, he collapsed and was rushed to hospital. Gibb died the next morning of myocarditis, also known as inflammation of the heart muscle.

Hild revealed to People Magazine he hopes the biography will bring a reassessment of the star's legacy: "Andy is often misunderstood. Because his decline was so heavily publicised, his reputation unjustly suffered.

"He was a versatile performer who starred on Broadway and co-hosted Solid Gold on television. He deserves more attention for his own talent rather than just being the kid brother of the Bee Gees."