Ex-Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson defends Piers Morgan amid Meghan Markle controversy

Jeremy Clarkson has published his support for Piers Morgan after he exited his TV gig following an on-air argument about Meghan Markle. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson has defended Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan Markle.

The former Top Gear presenter penned a column for The Sun sticking up for Morgan, after the ex-Good Morning Britain presenter stormed off set and subsequently left the morning talk show.

Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle after her interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked thousands of complaints to the ITV network.

Clarkson, who now presents the Amazon Prime Video series Grand Tour, wrote he agreed with Morgan's comments about Meghan.

His public support of Piers is all the more surprising because the two British men were once notorious enemies. In 2004, the pair clashed and had a physical fight at the British Press Awards.

"It was especially weird for me because, for the first time ever, I found myself in full agreement with both Nigel Farage AND Piers Morgan," Clarkson wrote, also referring to the British activist and former politician.

Piers Morgan clashed with his weather presenter over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah. Photo / Supplied

He was harsh with his criticisms of Meghan, and called her a "silly little cable actress."

However, Clarkson said he did disagree with some of what Morgan said.

"Piers did go on to say that Meghan had done enormous damage to the Royal Family, which meant I could go back to disagreeing with him."

He argued the royal family had endured much worse than Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview and he included an insulting jibe at Meghan.

"I'm fairly sure it'll be able to weather the banal musings of a silly little cable TV actress."

He added: " Markle's toast, and within five years, I suspect she'll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy's yacht in the Med, and poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all."

According to British broadcasting regulator Ofcom, 57,121 complaints were filed in response to Morgan's on-air rants following the royals' interview.

Mental health charities were among those who found offence with Morgan's comments. The presenter said he did not believe Markle's comments about her mental health struggles.

UK charity Mind issued a statement about Morgan's comments, and said it was "vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect, and empathy."