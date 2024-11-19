Comments on the post congratulated Dewing and her family, with one saying: “I bet Andie is going to be an amazing big sis! Looking fab.”

Adding to the social media announcement, Dewing confirmed the news in a cover story for Woman’s Day this week.

The South African-born star, who portrayed Shorty nurse-turned-serial killer Kylie Brown for eight years before moving to Australia in 2020, has not shied away from talking about her pregnancy journey in the past.

She told New Zealand Women’s Day prior to Andie’s birth that, after years of unexplained symptoms and painful episodes, she feared her path to motherhood would be challenging.

“I’ve had a history of issues around hormones and my cycle, done all the tests and scans, and seen several specialists over the years, but they’ve never really landed on any conclusive answers,” she said.

In a follow-up interview with NZ Women’s Day in May this year after Andie’s birth, Dewing said she was thankful for her smooth pregnancy and quick three-hour labour after a 40-week scan showed Andie’s stomach growth had suddenly slowed, indicating a potential placenta issue.

“She probably would have been fine, but you never know for sure and there’s no benefit in risking it at that stage, so hearing the placenta, her nutrient source, may not have been functioning as well as it previously was, we decided to get the ball rolling,” she said.

When giving birth, she revealed that she used gas for pain during the final stages.

“I’m always holding off taking Panadol because I’m like, ‘It could get worse,’ so it was that mentality. Then the midwife came back and said, ‘You’re nine centimetres!’”

Dewing also commented on how raising Andie had changed the couple’s relationship.

“Jono’s so much more than my other half now. It’s so beautiful when he gets home from work – Andie hears Dad’s voice and gets the biggest smile. She’s probably over me by the end of the day!”

The new bub is expected to be born in late March/early April.

Besides Shortland Street, she’s also acted in popular NZ series The Brokenwood Mysteries and The Almighty Johnsons.

She also works as a commercial leasing agent.