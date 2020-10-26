Ex-Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke fears she will 'die a virgin'

Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony has gotten candid about her decision not to have sex. Photo / Getty Images

Ally Brooke worries she'll die a virgin.

The 27-year-old singer recently admitted she is waiting to have sex until she's married but she has also confessed to "praying" that she finds a husband eventually and gets a "few good years" with him.

Admitting she wants to wed by the time she's 30, Ally told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I pray to God like, 'Please don't let me die a virgin. Let me meet my husband before that happens to me and give me a few good years with him.'"

The former Fifth Harmony singer also admitted she uses her faith to try and retain the "strength" to avoid the temptations that come her way as she encounters so many "attractive people" in her life.

She admitted: "I mean it is a difficult road — especially being a young woman in the entertainment business, you're surrounded by attractive people," she said.

"I stop the temptation by killing the mood … It's like seeing a nice purse in the mall. You really want to buy it, but you have to save your money. So you walk around the mall thinking about the purse...

"There were times when I was like, 'Lord give me the strength to make it through this.' "

The 'Work From Home' singer recently insisted her vow of abstinence doesn't mean she can't still be "flirtatious and sexy".

She said: "I'm happy I can share it with my fans and be honest but it's also awesome because I can still be flirtatious and be sexy and fun in my music videos and in my songs.

"There's just a certain line that I'm comfortable with, you know, certain songs that I will sing, certain lyrics that I will change, but it's awesome just being empowered to be who I want to be."

And Ally has been inspired by other stars such as Jessica Simpson and Jordin Sparks, who also waited to lose their virginity.

She said: "That was awesome to know that, hey, I'm not alone in this choice and I'm being empowered by other women."