Ex Disney star Kyle Massey charged for allegedly sending explicit photos to 13-year-old

Actor Kyle Massey has been charged for allegedly sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl. Photo / Getty Images

Kyle Massey has been charged for allegedly sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old girl.

Massey, who is best known for his role in Disney series That's So Raven, was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

He played Cory Baxter on the hit Disney show alongside Raven Symone in the 2000s, and starred in the spin-off series Cory In The House until 2008.

Massey was sued by the victim in 2019 for $1.5 million for allegedly sending "sexually explicit" messages, videos, and photos to her via Snapchat. At the time, Massey supplied a statement to TMZ and categorically denied any misconduct.

Variety reports the lawsuit was "for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor."

The outlet reports an unnamed girl claims she met Massey when she was 4 years old, and the actor eventually became close with the girl's family. In the lawsuit, it was alleged Massey "held himself out as a father figure" to the girl.

He became closer with the girl as she pursued an entertainment industry career, and contact between them both increased when she indicated she was interested in a proposed reboot of Cory in The House, however, it is unclear if the reboot even existed. He then added the girl as a friend on Snapchat.

According to the lawsuit, he allegedly suggested the girl should move from Seattle, Washington and live with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old failed to show for his court appearance in King County Criminal Court in Washington, and his reps have not returned requests to comment to media outlets.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 12.