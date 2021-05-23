Eurovision 2021: Italian winner explains puzzling moment caught on camera

Eurovision 2021: Italian winner's shocking on-camera act puzzles viewers. Video / BBC

This year's Eurovision winners, glam rock act Maneskin, have courted controversy with an odd on-camera moment after their performance.

The band's frontman could be seen bending down and appearing to snort something off a table as they celebrated – with many viewers wondering if they'd just watched something illicit play out live on TV.

In a press conference after their win, Damiano insisted he was actually bending down to pick up a broken glass knocked over by one of his bandmates: "I don't use drugs," he said.

"I don't use cocaine ... please don't say that."

🇮🇹 “I don’t use drugs.”



⚠️ Damiano from @thisismaneskin says that bandmate Thomas broke a glass in the green room. They were NOT snorting cocaine as Twitter has suggested. #eurovision #esc2021 pic.twitter.com/fTlcGejCYo — wiwibloggs (@wiwibloggs) May 22, 2021

The explaination didn't stop some Eurovision fans from calling for the band's disqualification.

"Anyone snorting drugs on live TV should be disqualified," tweeted one viewer.

In a press conference after the event, the band member explained what was going on in this image. Photo / Twitter

"As a mother of 4 kids I am horrified to see that Eurovision is rewarding people who take drugs on live television! Italy should be disqualified," wrote another.

"Surely this means they should be disqualified if that's true!? I'm sure there's enough cameras in that place to check," said another.

Other fans are furiously defending the band. "They had to ask Damiano at the conference if they did drugs because 2 idiots on Twitter can't see or think for themselves?" wrote one.

"You guys must be out of your minds if you do believe that the Eurovision Song Contest would allow the use of drugs in front millions of people watching the show! Just accept that Italy won and move on!" said another.

Italy has been crowned this year's Eurovision winner, with a rocking performance by Maneskin, with their song "Zitti E Buoni".

It was the first time since 2006 that a band - rather than a solo act - won this contest.

The country will host the Eurovision contest in 2022.