Some celebrities aren't living the lush life they expected.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has revealed her pay cheque has not yet justified an all-out celebrity lifestyle because "they don't pay actors like they used to".

The up-and-coming actress claimed: "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help."

She added: "They don't pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."

However, the humbled White Lotus actress later said she "obviously" isn't broke but she simply doesn't make as much profit from her day job as people like to think.

"The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager," the Emmy-nominated star said, listing off her set costs.

"I have to pay my publicist every month, and that's more than my mortgage," Sweeney joked. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to."

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has detailed the harsh reality of Hollywood stardom, saying "they don't pay actors like they used to". Photo / Getty Images

Despite her income not being as glamourous as what the public assumed, Sweeney was able to buy her first house last year.

The US$3 million (NZ$4.7m) Los Angeles mansion allegedly "maxed out" the star's budget but appeared to be worth it as she said: "I couldn't believe I was even able to buy a house," adding, "I want to be able to stay there."

Sweeney has previously been forthcoming about the financial hardships her parents faced when the family moved to Los Angeles to support Sweeney's dreams of becoming an actress.

"We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch."

But the stress of raising two children in the expensive city of LA resulted in the family living in a motel and ultimately the separation of her parents.

The actress said she thought by making enough money she would be able to buy her parents' house back and get them "back together".

"But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren't back together and there was nothing I could do to help," She said.

Things seem to be looking up for Sweeney, who has proved she is not only a talented actress but an in-demand model as well after she appeared in recent campagines for high-profile fashion and beauty labels such as Miu Miu, Laneige and Armani.