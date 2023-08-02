Maude Apatow has paid tribute to Angus Cloud, saying "my heart is broken". The pair were rumoured to have been romantically linked. Photo / Instagram

Euphoria actress Maude Apatow paid tribute to her co-star Angus Cloud following his shock death two days ago at the age of 25, reports the Daily Mail.

Cloud, whose role as drug dealer Fezco O’Neill catapulted him into fame, was found dead at his home in California on Monday, after the death of his father Conor Hickey led to a hard mental health battle.

The news outlet reported Apatow, 25, who plays Euphoria’s Alexandra ‘Lexi’ Howard, was allegedly involved in a romance with Cloud - both onscreen and off. It was rumoured the pair were dating last year after a series of joint appearances in New York City and cute Instagram posts caused romance speculation.

Despite claims, Cloud and Apatow never publicly confirmed their relationship, with the former said to be in an on-again, off-again relationship with Sydney Martin since 2022.

Posting a selection of sweet snaps with the late star, Apatow wrote in the caption: “Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard.”

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”

Tributes have poured in from the Hollywood community, particularly from Cloud’s fellow Euphoria co-stars.

Zendaya wrote in an Instagram post: “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’, but boy, let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

She signed off with: “My heart is with his mother and family at this time, and please be kind and patient, as grief looks different for everyone”.

The Euphoria cast were spotted taking a selfie at the teen drama's premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Following the lead of her co-star, actress Sydney Sweeney - who plays Cassie Howard on the popular HBO show – has also taken to Instagram to remember Cloud, admitting it is the “hardest thing” she has ever had to post.

“Angus, you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” she started the post. “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to post, and I’m struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real, and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 7/11 run. All my love is with you.”

Show creator Sam Levinson remembered Cloud for his talent. “There was no one quite like Angus,” Levinson wrote. “He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has passed away aged 25. Photo / HBO

Cloud’s death was confirmed in a statement issued to TMZ by his family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

They continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family have asked for privacy after the tragic death of the young actor, adding: “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.