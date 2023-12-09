Eric Stonestreet's recent appearance on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' had some fans raise concerns. Photo / Jon Kopaloff

During a recent appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, Eric Stonestreet appeared to be suffering from pain as he sat down for an interview with the hosts.

As the breakfast show aired during its regular morning slot on December 8, the cameras were cut to Stonestreet as the show’s hosts - Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager - briefly introduced him to the audience before the commercial break.

As he waved to the audience for about 10 seconds while Kotb and Bush Hager teased his interview for after the break, the Modern Family star seemed to be flinching in pain. It is unclear what had caused his reaction.

Stonestreet began by smiling but quickly dropped his expression and appeared to take deep breaths as he waved to the camera.

Soon after, he closed his eyes and scrunched his face like he was experiencing pain. The 52-year-old actor continued to wave and forced a smile yet seemed to be struggling in the process.

“Why was he crying before the interview?” asked one concerned fan on X (formerly Twitter) as people quickly caught on to Stonestreet’s behaviour.

'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet appeared to be in pain during a recent live interview. Photo / Youtube

Kotb and Bush Hager interviewed Stonestreet after the commercial break to talk about the second season of his Disney+ show, The Santa Clauses.

Although Stonestreet appeared to be in better form as they talked in the pre-recorded interview, smiling and laughing with the hosts, the actor was more reserved than he’d been in other press interviews conducted over the last week as he’s promoted the series.

Or…and go with me here…….I was just doing a bit about having to wave at the camera awkwardly alone for 10 seconds.

Lordy Lordy people. @hodakotb @TODAYshow https://t.co/JkfzWOqtmM — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 8, 2023

The trio discussed a variety of topics, such as Modern Family’s recent cast reunion, the costume prep required for the show’s character Magnus Antas, and his engagement to his fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer, a pediatric nurse who he met in 2017 during a charity event.

Stonestreet seemed to be relieved when the hosts drew the interview to a close, looking around the room and taking deep breaths through his nose. He ended by mouthing an unclear word as the camera still rolled.

Typically in interviews like this, the talk show would introduce the next segment to the audience while the hosts say thanks to their guest for coming on to the show. However, this did not occur during Stonestreet’s interview.

Nevertheless, the actor went on X to dispel rumours and address the concerns of fans. “I was just doing a bit about having to wave at the camera awkwardly alone for 10 seconds,” he explained on the platform.