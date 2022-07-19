Jennifer Lopez has wed her long lost love Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend. Video / E! News

An employee at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel has revealed exclusive details about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's nuptials.

Kenosha Portis revealed the pair were "emotional" while exchanging vows.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Portis said, "It was so exciting", adding, "I mean, we were getting ready to close, and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in.

"I started shaking a little bit," the employee said. "Like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'"

She later gushed over how "sweet" and "emotional" the couple were while they were exchanging vows.

"They cried to each other," she said, noting, "Their kids were right behind them."

Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 - while Lopez shares twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - Emme and Maximillian, 14.

However, a source told Page Six this week that only Emme and Seraphina were in attendance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" just after midnight. Photo / On the JLO

The nuptials come just months after Affleck's second proposal, with Lopez announcing the news amid beautiful images of their day.

It was a full circle moment for the newlyweds who famously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year.

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2003 and eventually ended up splitting in 2004.

But in a shock twist two decades later, the pair announced last year they had rekindled their love story.

The Let's Get Loud singer announced the nuptials in her latest subscriber-only newsletter, On the JLO: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She shared that they tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" just after midnight. She wore "a dress from an old movie". He wore "a jacket from his closet".

They took photos in "a pink Cadillac convertible" and had "the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She signed off, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."