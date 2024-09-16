“Cosmo, you are the most honest and truthful and no BS actor I know and you made me give 120%.

“Thank you to my team and my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I’m here, you showed me stoicism and that’s how I was able to play Mariko. This is for all the women who have said nothing and continue to be an example for everyone.”

Anna had followed her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada on to the stage as just minutes before he had won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, beating off competition from Idris Elba (Hijack), Donald Glover (Mr + Mrs Smith), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Dominic West (The Crown).

He said: “Thank you so much. Oh my goodness. I’m beyond honoured to be here with amazing nominees and thank you FX, Disney and Hulu for believing in me.

“Thank you my team for always supporting me and thank you for all the crew and cast of Shōgun, I’m so proud of you. It was an East meets West dream project with respect.

Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun (2024). Photo / FX

“Shōgun taught me that when people work together we can make miracles. We can create a better future together, thank you so much.”

Anna Sawai played Lady Toda Mariko in the Disney production - based on James Clavell’s 1975 book, set in feudal Japan in 1600 - filmed over 11 months, and her performance earned rave reviews from critics.

Sawai has been acting, dancing and singing since she was a child.

Born in New Zealand, she lived in Wellington for a few years as a child before her family moved overseas, eventually returning to Japan and settling in Yokohama.

Sawai was a member of J-Pop band Faky for five years, leaving to commit to acting.

Before Shōgun Sawai starred in Godzilla spin-off Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, F9: The Fast Saga from the Fast and Furious franchise with fellow Kiwi Vinnie Bennet, and British thriller series Giri/Haji.

Additional reporting by the Herald.