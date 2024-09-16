Advertisement
Emmy Awards 2024: NZ-born Shōgun star Anna Sawai couldn’t hide her emotions with historic win

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read
Anna Sawai accepts the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award for Shōgun during the 76th Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty

  • Anna Sawai made history at the 76th Emmy Awards with the Shōgun actress the first Japanese actress to win any Primetime Emmy.
  • She was also the first actress of Asian descent to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
  • Shōgun earned 18 Emmy awards, and was the first foreign language production to win best drama.

The 32-year-old actress couldn’t hide her emotions as she accepted the outstanding lead actress in a drama series accolade - for which The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Maya Erskine (Mr + Mrs Smith) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown) were also nominated - for her work on FX drama Shōgun.

She admitted as she got on stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater: “I was crying before my name was announced, I’m a mess today.

“Thank you to the academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I have grown up watching and loved.

“Thank you to John Landgraf and the FX team for believing in our story. Thank you Justin and Rachel for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast, led by Hiro. Hiro’s over there, he really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me.

“Cosmo, you are the most honest and truthful and no BS actor I know and you made me give 120%.

“Thank you to my team and my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I’m here, you showed me stoicism and that’s how I was able to play Mariko. This is for all the women who have said nothing and continue to be an example for everyone.”

Anna had followed her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada on to the stage as just minutes before he had won the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, beating off competition from Idris Elba (Hijack), Donald Glover (Mr + Mrs Smith), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and Dominic West (The Crown).

He said: “Thank you so much. Oh my goodness. I’m beyond honoured to be here with amazing nominees and thank you FX, Disney and Hulu for believing in me.

“Thank you my team for always supporting me and thank you for all the crew and cast of Shōgun, I’m so proud of you. It was an East meets West dream project with respect.

Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun (2024). Photo / FX
Shōgun taught me that when people work together we can make miracles. We can create a better future together, thank you so much.”

Anna Sawai played Lady Toda Mariko in the Disney production - based on James Clavell’s 1975 book, set in feudal Japan in 1600 - filmed over 11 months, and her performance earned rave reviews from critics.

Sawai has been acting, dancing and singing since she was a child.

Born in New Zealand, she lived in Wellington for a few years as a child before her family moved overseas, eventually returning to Japan and settling in Yokohama.

Sawai was a member of J-Pop band Faky for five years, leaving to commit to acting.

Before Shōgun Sawai starred in Godzilla spin-off Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, F9: The Fast Saga from the Fast and Furious franchise with fellow Kiwi Vinnie Bennet, and British thriller series Giri/Haji.

Additional reporting by the Herald.

