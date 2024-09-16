- Anna Sawai made history at the 76th Emmy Awards with the Shōgun actress the first Japanese actress to win any Primetime Emmy.
- She was also the first actress of Asian descent to win outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
- Shōgun earned 18 Emmy awards, and was the first foreign language production to win best drama.
The 32-year-old actress couldn’t hide her emotions as she accepted the outstanding lead actress in a drama series accolade - for which The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Maya Erskine (Mr + Mrs Smith) and Imelda Staunton (The Crown) were also nominated - for her work on FX drama Shōgun.
She admitted as she got on stage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater: “I was crying before my name was announced, I’m a mess today.
“Thank you to the academy for naming me alongside my fellow nominees whose work I have grown up watching and loved.
“Thank you to John Landgraf and the FX team for believing in our story. Thank you Justin and Rachel for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of the crew and cast, led by Hiro. Hiro’s over there, he really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me.