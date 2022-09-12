Melanie Lynskey. Photo / Getty Images

The big stars of the small screen are making their way down the red carpet at this year's Emmy Awards.

From New Zealand's own Melanie Lynsky, nominated for her role in Yellowjackets, to the stars of multi-nominated Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, the famous faces of our favourite shows have traded their suits, sports gear and resort wear for the most glamorous looks in Hollywood today.

Here are the best dressed as they arrive on the red carpet outside LA's Microsoft Theatre.

Melanie Lynskey

Kiwi actress Melanie Lynskey has arrived in a mint green gown fit for a winner. We have all our fingers crossed she takes home the lead actress in a drama series gong today!

Melanie Lynskey. Photo / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is taking us back to the bend and snap days with the look. If it was in pink we might just transport right back to 2001 when our biggest problem was which fluffy pen to use at school.

Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sydney Sweeney is a double nominee tonight and brought double the drama with this dress complete with a voluminous skirt detail.

Sydney Sweeney. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

Best actress nominee Zendaya knows she has only one job to do tonight - slay.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy and John are expecting another baby in just a few short months, but tonight mom and dad are out in full glam and full force.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is a top contender for the lead actor Emmy and now he's a top contender for best-dressed as he sports an immaculate white ensemble.

Seth Rogan

Seth Rogan and Andrew Garfield absolutely got the rebellious memo for tonight, opting to wear white after (US) Labor Day and we are here for this fashion indiscretion.

Seth Rogen. Photo / Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Where does the furry bag stop and dress begin? Christina Ricci doesn't care about logistics, she's on the red carpet to serve purrfect looks and she delivered.

Christina Ricci. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller hit the red carpet with his daughter Ella who honestly looks like a long-lost Spears sister?!

Lily James

Pam and Tommy nominee Lily James wins the red carpet in this chainlink number complete with a matching lip and locks.

Lily James. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Paging Dr Cristina Yang, we are having heart palpitations.

Sandra Oh kills it in a purple jumpsuit https://t.co/nxFB6EXDb2 pic.twitter.com/xo8u1EkZtu — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2022

Jung Ho-yeon

Jung Ho-Yeon's Emmy's look gets the green light from us.

Jung Ho-yeon. Photo / Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Lead actress nominee Elle Fanning looks every bit the Hollywood leading lady in this glamorous look, pared back with pinned hair and diamonds.

Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham is pretty in pink in a gown that would look perfectly at home on any Prom Queen.

Hannah Waddingham. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Linney

Ozark's Laura Linney cuts a chic form in monochrome frills, a high neck and hint of a train.

Laura Linney. Photo / Getty Images

Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster has arrived and he's making us want to sing "Jamie Tartt doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo".

Phil Dunster. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Cox is all class as she whips pinstripe suiting into a modern frenzy with a big nod to Madonna's controversial Gaultier look from 1992.

Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

A vision in blood-red satin, The White Lotus star brings the glamour with exaggerated sleeves and a plunging neckline.

• More to come ...