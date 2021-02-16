Emma Stone barely recognisable in Cruella poster

Emma Stone will sat as Cruella d Vil in the upcoming live-action Disney film, Cruella. Photo / Disney / Twitter

Disney has shared a movie poster for the upcoming release of the highly anticipated film, Cruella. The film-makers will release the trailer for the live-action film in the coming days, but in the meantime the poster has generated significant buzz. The promotional image shows a dramatic close-up of Stone in which she is heavily made-up and barely recognisable as Cruella, the infamous monochrome-loving villain.

First poster for ‘Cruella,’ trailer coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/n4eSLE0R3U — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) February 16, 2021

The Twitterverse was quick to share their excitement at the announcement.

"I'm ready!!! I've been waiting since forever for news of this…," commented one fan.

A promotional image for the film, shared in 2019, shows Stone as Cruella, decked out in black leather, dramatic eye makeup and the iconic two-tone hair.

The new film, which will tell Cruella's backstory, was directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie and also stars Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya). Set in the 1970s it follows the story of young fashion designer Estella de Vil, unlocking the origin story of her obsession with dog fur – earning her the Cruella nickname.

‘Cruella’ is next, and here’s your first look! pic.twitter.com/Juskm60g4F — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) August 24, 2019

Writer/difrector, Ben Mekler, who was lucky enough to have seen a preview of the film took to Twitter to sing its praises.

"Having already seen CRUELLA I can say with confidence that Disney fans are going to be pleasantly surprised by this one. It's a fun, modern take on Costa-Gavras' Z and it's 175 minutes long," Mekler tweeted.

Not everyone is as excited to see Stone play the iconic villain with some pointing to other stars who may have been equally suited to the role.

"I'm excited for this, and have nothing against Emma Stone, i genuinely like her... but i would have killed to see Gaga play this role!!", one fan commented.

Others admitted it would be hard to look past the incredible performance of Glenn Close, who played the role in 101 Dalmatians, in 1996.

Fans are also speculating as to whether the new Disney film will be released in theatres or via their streaming platform Disney+, with many US fans hoping for the latter as they continue their struggle against Covid-19.